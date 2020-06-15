Lee R. McElhone, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Lee was born May 5, 1937 in Leola, South Dakota to Henry and Olive McElhone. Lee enjoyed music, playing the guitar, tinkering in the garage, dining out and spending time with his family. Lee enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1958 after three years of service. He married Shannon Nickelson on August 20, 1960. Together they raised their son Sean in Big Lake, MN. Lee was a tool maker for many years and then started his own business. Lee was the founder of Main Street Music located in Elk River, MN. In the mid 90’s, Lee sold the company to his son Sean and continued working as a luthier and teaching guitar for many years; until his retirement. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Lee had a huge heart and would help anyone who was in need. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus for many years, he enjoyed attending church, golfing, fishing, and being in the outdoors. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shannon; son, Sean (Kerrie) McElhone; grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie) McElhone, Kayla (Kyle) Mackedanz and Whitney (Trey) Scott; great-grandchildren, Aalayiah Scott, Aviana Scott, Trey Scott Jr. and a grandson due in September. Lee is also survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Lynn) Rodich, Stanley McElhone, Michael (Jan) McElhone, Patsy (Tom) Krinke, Joy (Ray) Miller, Susan McElhone and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. in Elk River, MN. Private family funeral Rite will follow at 11 a.m. Private family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery will take place later. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
