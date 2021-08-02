Lawrence William Lynch, age 80 of Rogers, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born August 6, 1940, the son of John and Marie (Koch) Lynch. On March 23, 1957, Lawrence Lynch and Marlys Ende were united in Marriage in Hampton, IA. The two were blessed with seven children. Lawrence was a meat cutter all his life and was part of the UFCW Local Union 653. Lawrence proudly volunteered on the Rogers Fire Department for 32 years. He was a great family man who enjoyed playing a prank or two on his grandchildren. Lawrence also enjoyed spending time at the cabin and having campfires, growing flowers, ice fishing and spearing, and being with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister and two brothers; and grandson, Chad Smith. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlys; children, Jack (Jody), Danny (Jane), Bobby (Laura), Larry (Cindy), Ronnie (Susie), Debbie (Rick), Keith; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Lynch; brother-in-law, Jerry Ende; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church – St. Martin Campus, Rogers, MN. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church - St. Martin Campus, Rogers, MN. Burial will follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Rogers. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
