Lawrence James Westholter, age 92 of Elk River, MN, passed away October 1, 2020. Survived by sons, Douglas (Cathy) and Thomas (Valentina); grandchildren, Carrie, Katie, John (Amanda), Jake (Nicole), Joel and Jaron (Kate); great-grandchildren, Noah, Emiliano, Samantha, Angela, Leslie, Ruby, Julia, Zachary, Brady, Aryn, Arya, Feliciti, Analiese, Terence Lawrence, Aurora and Victoria; brothers, Roger and Bernard Westholter; sisters, Elizabeth (Robert) Robinson and Anne Sieg. Preceded in death by parents, Rodger and Anna; brothers, Raymond, Clement, Nicholas and sister, Eleanor. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 12, 2 p.m. St. Alberts Catholic Church, 11400 57th St. NE, Albertville, MN. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River also one hour prior to service at church. Interment St. Alberts Cemetery. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.