Lawrence James Westholter

Lawrence James Westholter, age 92 of Elk River, MN, passed away October 1, 2020. Survived by sons, Douglas (Cathy) and Thomas (Valentina); grandchildren, Carrie, Katie, John (Amanda), Jake (Nicole), Joel and Jaron (Kate); great-grandchildren, Noah, Emiliano, Samantha, Angela, Leslie, Ruby, Julia, Zachary, Brady, Aryn, Arya, Feliciti, Analiese, Terence Lawrence, Aurora and Victoria; brothers, Roger and Bernard Westholter; sisters, Elizabeth (Robert) Robinson and Anne Sieg. Preceded in death by parents, Rodger and Anna; brothers, Raymond, Clement, Nicholas and sister, Eleanor. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 12, 2 p.m. St. Alberts Catholic Church, 11400 57th St. NE, Albertville, MN. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River also one hour prior to service at church. Interment St. Alberts Cemetery. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

