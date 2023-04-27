LaVonne "Lippy" Marie Smith

Lippy, age 68 of Onamia, passed away at her home on April 23, 2023.
Born in Princeton, Minnesota to Tommy and Rosie Olson on March 27, 1955. She married Karl Smith on August 16, 1975.
Lippy enjoyed watching birds, thrift store shopping and sewing, she made baby blankets for all her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Rosadel (DeMars) Olson; brother Lonn Olson, sister Lynn Rose Secord, grandparents Keo and Julia DeMars, Porter and Alvetta Olson.
Survived by her husband of 47 years Karl; children Michelle Watkins (Jeremy), Joseph Smith (Missy), Jeremy Smith, Rochelle Ament (John); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings Gary Olson, Tom Olson (Donna), Teri Ann Sipe (Steve); sister-in-law Diane Olson, brother-in-law Edmund Secord; many special nieces and nephews and relatives.
A Celebration of Lippy's life will be held this summer.
