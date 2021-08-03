LaVerne Mae (Hintz) Franklin, age 89 of Clearwater, MN, passed away at her home on July 30, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1931 in Annandale, MN to Louis and Emma (Christoffer) Hintz and grew up in Howard Lake. She graduated from Howard Lake High School with the class of 1949. On September 28, 1949, she was joined in Holy Marriage to James A. Franklin at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. God blessed their marriage with four children. Together they had a home and farmed their land in Howard Lake until they sold their property in 1960 so Jim could take on a new job opportunity in Plymouth. LaVerne liked to spend time out on the lake fishing and boating and was always up for a good game of Sequence. She was a voracious reader, and would quickly finish a book, and then start on another. She was always exchanging books with her grandchildren. LaVerne was known for baking her famous banana bread and 7-up cake; she always made sure her family had special treats to enjoy. She enjoyed socializing with people, and always made them feel like long time friends, even if they had just met. Her genuine, welcoming, and kind demeanor easily allowed her to make many lasting friendships that she cherished throughout the years. She was independent, strong-willed, and never shy to let you know how she was feeling. LaVerne was most thankful and proud of her family. Her husband and children were her joy, and when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, her heart was full. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and she will be missed by so many. Not only was she devoted to her family, but also she was devoted to God and her strong faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Cindy Shore; parents, Louis and Emma; siblings, Garlen Hintz, Germain Hollerbach, and Carol Helinske. LaVerne is survived by her children, Elizabeth Hanson, Barbara (Warren) Hartwell, and Keith (Julie) Franklin; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tom Shore; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM with prayer service and memory sharing at 6:30 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael-Albertville. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM with additional visitation one-hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, MN. Interment will follow at the Howard Lake Public Cemetery in Howard Lake, MN. Casket bearers were Dan Franklin, Tom Franklin, Kim Franklin, Sarah Anderson, Melissa Hanson, and Collin Hartwell. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
