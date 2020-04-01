LaVerne A. Stone

LaVerne A. Stone, 88, of Elk River, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020. A memorial service at Nowthen Alliance Church and burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen, MN will be scheduled at a later date. She is survived by her loving husband, Edwin of 69 years; four daughters; two sons; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a twin sister and several siblings. She delighted in blessing others through hospitality, her warm smile and her love for her Lord Jesus Christ. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

