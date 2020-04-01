LaVerne A. Stone, 88, of Elk River, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020. A memorial service at Nowthen Alliance Church and burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen, MN will be scheduled at a later date. She is survived by her loving husband, Edwin of 69 years; four daughters; two sons; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a twin sister and several siblings. She delighted in blessing others through hospitality, her warm smile and her love for her Lord Jesus Christ. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.