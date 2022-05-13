Laura Marie Nadeau, formerly of Oklee, MN, passed away on January 27, 2022 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN where she had resided for many years.
Laura was born on September 27, 1915 to Antonio Bachand and Vitaline Boucher on the family farm in Lambert Township. She attended country school until the 8th grade. In the fall of 1941, she rode the train out to California where she married Raymond Emile Nadeau on October 18, 1941 at St. Anne's Church in Santa Ana, CA. The two oldest children, Patricia and Janet were born in California. In 1949, the purchased a General Store in Terrebonne, MN. In July, Emily was born, followed by Marie, Allan and Renee. In 1953, they moved to Oklee, purchasing the old Zion Rectory, the home was moved in 1954. While in Oklee, Greg joined the family, making for a total of seven children. They owned and operated Nadeau's Plumbing and Heating. In 1971, they moved to Elk River and owned and operated Nadeau's Clothing Care Center. Laura worked alongside Emile, Allan, Renee, Greg and also Margo, who is Allan's wife. They all took part in running the family business.
Emile and Laura enjoyed traveling to see family. In 1981, Emile passed away. After that time, Laura moved to an apartment attached to the clothing care business. She lived there until moving to Guardian Angels.
Laura is survived by Patricia (Walter) Whiting, Janet Ranum (spouse Mark Johnson), Emily (Robert) Bernier, Marie (Gary) Nelson, Allan (Margo) Nadeau, Renee (Larry) Johnson and Greg Nadeau. She leaves a legacy of 29 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Emile Nadeau on November 25, 1981, granddaughter Abigail Nadeau, great-grandson Jacob Bernier and son-in-law Lloyd Ranum. Also preceding her in death were her parents
Antonio and Vitaline Bachand; her brothers Alfred, Onezime and Dennis; sisters Emma and Maybelle.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 18th at 10:30 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN. Burial will be at St. Andrews Cemetery after the service. There will be a lunch served at the American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River.
