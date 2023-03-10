Larry Pickett Sr., age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Larry Pickett Sr. was born to Victor and Grace (Adams) Pickett on June 21, 1950. He was the youngest of six children and had it instilled upon him at a young age to always work hard and you will be rewarded for that hard work. His father died when he was around 10 years old and from that point on his siblings and himself worked for everything. He eventually got his auto body degree and worked in that field up until his retirement.
Larry and Susan (Hansen) Pickett got married on April 4, 1970. They had three children, Edward, Larry Jr. and Shawn. They lived all over the state of Minnesota and greatly enjoyed spending their time at the casino or playing bingo. They also took a few family road trips out to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Larry Sr. was also an avid fisherman and hunter with his kids when they were younger.
Larry Sr. is survived by his children Edward, Larry Jr. and Shawn; grandchildren Samantha, Kohl and Matthew; three great-grandchildren; siblings Verlin, Junior and Lavern; as well as many nieces and nephews, amongst other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susan, and siblings Bob and Virginia.
A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held from 2-4 pm, Sunday, March 19th, at West Birch Estates Apartments Community Room, 1103 West Branch St., Princeton, MN 55371.
