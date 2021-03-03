Larry Pepos

Larry Dean Pepos of Elk River, MN, formerly of Havre, MT, passed away February 19, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Larry was born in Great Falls, MT on July 27, 1944 to Sally and Joseph Pepos. He attended school in Great Falls, MT. He joined the Army in 1962. He was stationed in Germany, honorably discharged in 1965. He married Victoria Letcher in Great Falls, MT; they had two sons, Victor and Larry. They later divorced. He married Jeanne Benner in 1973 in Havre, MT; they have two daughters, Francine and Valerie. He worked in Havre, MT at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad then transferred to Minneapolis, MN in 1992. He retired from BNSF in 2012. He was an avid NASCAR fan, going to the Las Vegas races many times. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball and being a proud dad cheering on his girls in sports. In the later years, he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spending time with Jeanne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sally and Joseph Pepos; his in-laws; aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Elk River, MN; daughter, Francine (Eric) Larson and granddaughter Amber of Zimmerman, MN; daughter, Valerie (Andrew) Mettayer and grandson Stephen of Andover, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a great assortment of friends. Memorial Service will be held on March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Dare’s Funeral Chapel, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Live stream at www.daresfuneralservice.com, click on the live stream link and put in the password 058713. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon from 1-4 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River, MN 55330. Memorials to: Allina Health Hospice Foundation https://www.allinahealth.org/medical-services/chronic-and-advanced-illness/hospice/allina-health-hospice-foundation/ways-to-give or Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1 Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
