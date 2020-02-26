Larry John Peterson of Elk River, MN passed away from congestive heart failure February 25, 2020. He was born in Sundburg, MN June 14, 1941. Preceded in death by mother, Myrtle Rustad Peterson Herman and father, Howard Raymond Peterson of Willmar, MN. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elvi Peterson; son Kevin Peterson from Murietta, CA; son, Bradley Peterson (Laura) and the joys of his life, granddaughters Mary and Kate of Elk River; sister, JoAnn Van Buren of Willmar. Larry graduated from Willmar High School in 1959. After graduation, he entered the US Navy, and served 4 years active duty. Upon exiting the service, Larry pursued careers as a barber, butcher supply Salesman, MLS listing delivery driver, as well as an over the road truck driver for many years until he chose to stay closer to home and family. He then worked for Vision Transport as a school bus driver until he retired in 2003 after suffering a heart attack and stroke. Larry especially enjoyed television spectator sports of any kind, as well as traveling on vacations across the country until his health proved difficult. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020, 1 p.m., Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN with Private graveside service at 2 p.m. Gathering of family and friends Sunday, March 1, 2020, 1 p.m. at 15224 78th Street NE, (Otsego) Elk River, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
