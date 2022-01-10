Larry Allen Gilbertson, 81 of Sauk Centre, formerly Elk River, MN, caught the flight on Eagle's Wings Jan. 7, 2022, destination: Heaven.
He was born March 5, 1940 in Grafton, ND to James and Alice (Kinsala) Gilbertson. His best years as a kid and teenager were growing up in Warwick, ND. We could ride the trains for free, as our dad worked in the Great Northern Depot. Larry was always riding the train on some adventure. We moved to Sauk Centre in 1955. In March, 1958, he quit school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. and was discharged March 1961. Then on April 13, 1961, he enlisted in the Regular Air Force and would continue to reenlist every 4 years for the next 23 years, retiring in Feb. 1984 from Torrejon AB Spain. Larry's rank was Master Sergeant. He was Operations Systems Management Supervisor for 23 years, 10 months with Top Secret Clearance. His extension of service was at the request and for the convenience of the government. He received Ribbon with one silver oak leaf cluster, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon.
Larry married Isabel "Liz" Hernando Curros May 26, 1965 in Madrid, Spain. When he retired from the Air Force in 1984, he settled in Elk River, MN. Liz and daughters stayed in Spain as she did not want to leave family over there. Although separated, he still supported his family to his last days. That speaks volumes to the respectful, honorable man that Larry was. He was always there to help and Family came first to him. We sure are going to miss his warmth and his forever smiling face, and his sweet little bye bye on the phone and all his Love. His greatest passion was flying and he would do it every chance he got. While in Elk River, Larry went to work for the United States Post Office in St. Paul until he retired. He liked hanging out at The Sunshine Depot in Elk River and made many friends there. He moved to Sauk Centre 10 years ago to be closer to family.
Larry is survived by his daughters Angela and Myriam Gilbertson in Madrid, Spain, sisters Judy (Finch) and Jo Alene (Glinnon), brother Neal (Steph), sister-in-law Peggy Gilbertson, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Liz, his parents James and Alice Gilbertson, his in-laws Pedro and Angela (Curros) Hernando, his brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law Chuck Finch and Pat Glinnon, nephews Tim Finch and Eric Glinnon.
Larry died from Covid.
