Ladislava “Sylvia” Wilkins, born in Lokve, Slovenia, April 29, 1927, passed away at age 92 after a fall and short illness on March 30, 2020 at The Villas in Osseo, MN. Prior to this, she was living with her daughter Nadia in Dayton, MN. She is survived by her brother, Rafel Kolenc of Lokve, Slovenia; daughters Nadia Giordana (Chuck Kasun) of Dayton, MN, Theresa Austin (Jay Yurczyk) of St. Cloud, MN, Beverly Volk of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Wilkins, son Paul Wilkins, daughter Mildred Wilkins, granddaughter Anitra Ann Wilkins, her sister Frances Collins, brother Frank Kolenc, and brother Benedic Kolenc. Sylvia and Norman farmed and lived in Motley, MN for many years before moving to Alaska for 27 years, living in a log cabin before returning to Minnesota. Sylvia was an avid gardener, crafter, quilter and cook. A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m. at Swan Valley cemetery, north of Motley, MN on Highway 64.
