Kurt D. Howe passed away at age 54 on February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Wesley Howe, sister Carol Howe, nephew Robbie Howe, niece Melissa Howe and brother-in-law Jerry Huff. He is survived by mother, Lorraine Howe; brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Geneva Howe and their children and grandchild, Chad, Shawnna and Dylan; sister and brother-in-law, Gayle and Gerry Maybury and their children, Charity and Angie; deceased sister Carol Howe’s children and grandchildren, Jason and Tyler, and Lola, Charlotte and Braden; sister, Gwen Huff her child and grandchildren, Deanna, Jayden and Parker; brother, Craig Howe, his child and grandchild, Katie Jo and Carter, and step-children, Tom, Tim and Cassidy Cloud; sister, Joyce Tomlinson and her child Wes; and sister, Jolene Howe and her children and grandchildren, Heather and Devin, Chelsea and Lauren; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Celebration of Life at Zimmerman Legion on February 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.