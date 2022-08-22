Kim Angell, 58, passed away peacefully after battling cancer on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Big Lake with her family by her side.
Kim was born March 13, 1964 in Minneapolis to LeRoy and Dorothy Pearson. She grew up in Northeast Minneapolis and graduated from Totino-Grace High School in 1982. Kim worked as an LPN nurse at Methodist Hospital most of her professional life.
She lived every moment to the fullest, loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
Kim is survived by her three children, Cassie, Tiffany, and Chase; grandchildren, Carter, Olivia and Brantley; her mom, Dorothy Pearson and husband, Tom Fahrenholz; four sisters and brothers, Cheryl (Ken) Anderson, Renee (Al) Pomerleau, Todd (Barb) Pearson and Greg (Steph) Pearson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kim is preceded in death by her husband, Curt and her father, LeRoy.
Visitation held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:30am-10:30am at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. Mass to follow from 10:30am-11:30am. Private family interment.
