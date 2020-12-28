Kevin M. Schumacher

Kevin Michael Schumacher, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020 at his home in Wahkon, MN. Kevin was born in St. Cloud, MN on December 18, 1983 to Loren and Lisa Schumacher. He graduated from Elk River High School. He received an Associate Degree in Automotive Technology at Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Chicago and went on to graduate from the BMW internship in California. He started his career as an Automobile Service Technician. Most recently, he was working as Parts Manager for Allstate Peterbilt in Stewartville, MN. Kevin enjoyed outdoor activities, including snowmobiling and ATV riding. His home near Wahkon was almost directly on the Sioux Line Trail, enjoying activities on that Trail as well as the Emily-Outing, MN Trail. He enjoyed snowmobiling in the UP of Michigan and ATV riding in the Black Hills of South Dakota, but his real loves were for Motocross and Supercross dirt motorcycling racing and Great White sharks. The last two summers, he worked weekends for events at the Spring Creek Motocross Park near Millville, MN. In 2002, he traveled to Australia, going scuba diving in protective cages with Great White sharks with Rodney Fox. Kevin touched many lives and was a loving and caring uncle. He will be missed. He is survived by his father, Loren; brother, Jeffrey (Erica); nieces, Emma and Julia; nephew, Thomas; two uncles; an aunt and seven cousins. Many others considered him part of their family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Lisa; brother, Eric and uncle, Lyle Schumacher. A private cremation ceremony with family will be followed by a celebration of his life to be held this summer at a place he loved. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
