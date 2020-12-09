Kevin C. Skogquist

Kevin Skogquist, age 56, of Elk River passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry; grandparents, Oscar and Elsie Skogquist and Ernie and Louise Rinehart. Kevin is survived by his mother, Mary; siblings, Leona (Sunny) Runyon, Marlene Vasecka and Michael Skogquist; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private services have been completed with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

