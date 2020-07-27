Kenton Shane Rasmusson, age 57 of Elk River, Minnesota, passed away on July 23, 2020 at home. Kent was born March 25, 1963 in Minneapolis to Patricia (Bailey) and Gary Rasmusson. He attended Elk River schools and earned his GED while serving in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Kennedy. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed his job at 121 Merchandising in Rogers, as well as all the friendships he made there. Kent loved kids, animals, his Harley, fishing on Lake Orono and tinkering on anything with a motor. Kent had great pride in his only child Rory (Kelly Schneider) and granddaughter Alyzabeth and step-grandkids Kayla and Carter. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Francess Bailey and Norville and Alice Rasmusson. In addition to son, Rory and his family, Kent is survived by his parents; sisters, Katherine (David) Brady of Harvard, Illinois and Kelly (Scott) Jacobus of Lakeville, Minnesota; two nieces and four nephews. Family meant the world to Kent, and his many treasured friends were like close family to him. He was a kind and sensitive soul...who enjoyed a bit of trouble now and then. Private services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com. Shane Rasmusson