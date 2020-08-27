Kenneth “Ken” L. Weeks, age 71 of Elk River, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Villa of St. Louis Park. Ken was born on August 12, 1949 in Minneapolis to Roger and Eloise (Jensen) Weeks. He grew up in Anoka and graduated from Anoka High School. Ken enlisted in the United States Air Force, ultimately retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after 21 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Elk River American Legion Post 112, the Anoka County Genealogical Society, and the Mayflower Society. Ken enjoyed stamp collecting, woodworking, and was an avid wildlife photographer. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Janalyn Weeks-Roundtree; and brother, Jeffrey. He is survived by his children, Antricia Poorrahmat and Amanda Nelson; granddaughters, Emily and Reagan; siblings, Stanley (Glynda), Bruce (Pat Hurd), Judith Meyers, Gary (Carol), Sheldon (Nancy), and Dane (Melanie); aunt, Janet (Ben) Presley; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Ken are being postponed. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church of Anoka, 850 South Street, Anoka, MN 55303 or the American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River, MN 55330. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.