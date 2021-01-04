Kenneth J. Van Patten, age 85, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away December 9, 2020 at home. Born on September 27, 1935 to Lester and Catherine (Heron) Van Patten in New York, NY, the eldest of three children. Ken attended NYC schools including the School of Aviation Trades, graduating with a degree in Aviation Mechanics. In 1955, Ken moved to Elk River, working for Phillips Petroleum Co. Ken married Marilyn (Rohlf) Van Patten in 1956 and they had four children. In 1959, he worked for Federal Cartridge/Hoffman Engineering Corp. as a draftsman and layout. He worked for the Hennepin County Sheriff Department Minneapolis and later the Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne Country Sheriff Office. In 1968, he worked for 3M Magnetic Products Division. In 1972, Ken started his business Land Mobile Radio Communications, selling the company in 1978 to AirComm, and he left for Washington DC. In 1980, he worked for MITRE Corporation, a Federally Funded Defense Contractor. He was selected by the US State Dept. to travel worldwide working from US embassies in Southeast Asia, Middle East, East Africa and Europe. Ken was a consultant to agencies such as the FBI, Administrative Office of the US Federal Courts, CIA, DEA, ATF, Secret Service and DOD. He was briefly involved with the Pentagon Defense Advanced Research Project Agency. The Agency was involved with (DARPA NET), that later evolved into what is known today as the Internet. In 1990, he was retained as a consultant to the District of Columbia Police, Fire and Office of Emergency Management and was involved in developing specifications for a new citywide Public Safety Communications system. Ken married Patricia Swanson in 1991 and they moved to Vienna, Virginia. His company Northwest Tower Service acquired microwave tower sites from US Sprint. In 1999, Ken retired and sold his business and retired to Florida. In his consulting career, he wrote many technical working papers related to wireless communications networking. He was a member of a number of organizations. He was a volunteer of Charlotte County Office of Emergency Management Communications group, The Association of Public Safety Communications Officers International, Florida Sheriffs Association, National Rifle Association, American Radio Relay League, YMCA, Moose Lodge 2121, Eagles Lodge 3296, Elks Lodge 2626, St. Andrews Golf Club and Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club. With the passing of his second wife Patricia in 2016, Ken is survived by his children Lorrie (Gary) Link, Leslie Van Patten, Richard Van Patten, Sage (Chris Hawn) Walker; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his sister Mary Mann of Stillwater, MN. A Celebration of Ken’s life will be held in the spring 2021 in Elk River, MN. For more pictures visit: https://charlottememorial.com/tribute/details/4843/Kenneth-Van-Patten/obituary.html#tribute-start
