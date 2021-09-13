Keith N. Altenweg, age 68. Preceded in death by parents John and Joanne, brother Joseph, and brother-in-law Donald Wittenberg. Survived by son Brandon, brother Steven and sister Mary Wittenberg, nieces Karen (Marty) Lynch and Kristina McNeill, nephew Ross DuVall. Private internment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.