Kathleen M. VanderLoop

Kathleen passed away on September 28, 2022 at the Buffalo Hospital in Buffalo, MN at the age of 79.
She was born September 15, 1943 in Fargo, ND to Constance Willett and Daniel E. Driscoll. Her family lived in Lee, MA and Red Lake Falls, MN. They settled in Windom, MN in 1950, where she attended public school and graduated from Windom High School in 1961. She then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Crookston, MN. After graduating, she worked in the pediatric departments of St. Mary's and Mount Sinai Hospitals in Minneapolis.
Kathleen met her future husband, George A. VanderLoop, in 1962. They were married August 24, 1963 in Windom, MN. They were blessed with one son and four daughters. During their marriage, they lived in Bloomington, Elk River, and Monticello. Kathleen was an adoring, devoted wife and the most caring, sweet mom to her children whom she often referred to her as her (GEMS). Her great joy was raising her children to be happy and successful.
She enjoyed trips to Jackson Hole, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Park. Kathleen read many historical novels by her favorite author, John Jakes; so tours of Civil War battlefields and Little Bighorn were of special interest to her. She enjoyed nature, flower gardening, poetry, music, movies, American history, special moments with family, and quiet times with her beloved cats. She was a strong Pro-Life woman.
She was preceded in death by parents Constance and Daniel Driscoll; and daughter Lisa Martin. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 59 years, George; children Mary VanderLoop, Fr. Tony VanderLoop, Sarah (Joe) Ferrari, Maria VanderLoop; brother Edwin Driscoll; grandchildren Jovon Harmon, JaReese Martin, Isaac Ferrari, and Lydia Ferrari.
Memorial Service Outside of Mass held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at The Church of St. Henry, 1001 E 7th St., Monticello, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Bailey Station Cemetery in Big Lake, MN immediately following the memorial service. Memorials preferred to Elevier Women's Center, 19022 Freeport St. NW, Suite E, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmo.com.
