Kathleen M. VanderLoop

Kathleen passed away on September 28, 2022 at the Buffalo Hospital in Buffalo, MN at the age of 79.

She was born September 15, 1943 in Fargo, ND to Constance Willett and Daniel E. Driscoll. Her family lived in Lee, MA and Red Lake Falls, MN. They settled in Windom, MN in 1950, where she attended public school and graduated from Windom High School in 1961. She then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Crookston, MN. After graduating, she worked in the pediatric departments of St. Mary's and Mount Sinai Hospitals in Minneapolis.

