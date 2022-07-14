Kathleen "Kitty" F Ebner

Kathleen F. "Kitty" Ebner (nee Maher) age 81 of Elk River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 13, 2022.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years; Gordon, children Greg (Brenda), Shelley Ebner ( Loyd Martin) and Julie Musselman ( Scott Labat). Grandmother of: Jenna (Cal) Snow, Derek Ebner, Kelly Pettengill and her fiancé Zach Vrchota, Alex (Caitlin) Ebner, Paige (Justin) Rudolph, Abby Pettengill, Max Musselman and Claire Labat. Great-grandmother of: Calvin, Corbyn and Bodhi Snow.
Also survived by her 13 siblings and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents Thomas & Bernadine Maher, brother Jack Maher and son-in-law Bill Musselman.
She was a dedicated worker, spending many years at Federal Cartridge, Lee Data and Guidant. She loved to golf, go fishing, tend to her flower gardens and bird watching at her many feeders. Kitty especially loved the mountains of Montana and the beaches of Sarasota, FL.
Her happiest days wear spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. Monday July 18, 2022 at the Church of St. Andrew 566 4th St. NW Elk River. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at St. Andrews Parish cemetery.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, Cambridge, MN 763-689-2244
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.