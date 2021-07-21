Kathy Coller (previously Kathleen J. Jeanette and Kathleen J. McCarthy) died peacefully on July 16, 2021, with family by her side. She was 83. Kathy is survived by her husband of 17 years, Julius Coller; her children, Kelly A. Jeanetta (Dan Willenbring), Shawn T. Scheel (Timothy), Suzanne K. Hiltner, Timothy R. Jeanetta, and Michael C. Jeanette (Jennifer); and by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Kathy was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota by her mom, Celestine Helen McCarthy (1907-1982). Her dad, Gerald Charles McCarthy, died when she was a baby. Kathy was valedictorian of her Cathedral High School class and was salutatorian of her class at St. Scholastica. In addition to raising five successful, happy children, Kathy worked outside the home. In her early years, she worked in hospitals and clinics as a medical records librarian. She went on to teach and coordinate the medical records program at Anoka Technical Institute. She worked for Health Central Institute where she developed a program that trained hospitals, clinic, and nursing home staff how to deal with conflict and motivate personal and career growth. Eventually she started her own company, teaching conflict management and personal growth throughout the Midwest. In her later years, she worked for 3M and Medtronic. Kathy loved music and was an accomplished pianist. There was always music and laughter and love in her home. For over 50 years, Kathy lived in and around Elk River, Minnesota. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Andrew, 566-4th St., Elk River, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, Minnesota. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
