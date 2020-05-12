Kathi Marie Survis

Kathi Survis, age 65, of Zimmerman. Passed away on May 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Della Survis; brother, Paul Survis. Kathi loved nature and the outdoors, particularly fishing and watching the birds make use of the many houses she built for them. Kathi is survived by her friend and partner, Mary Murphy; siblings, Sandra (Dave) Czoske (Taylor, AZ), Dan (Bev) Survis (Detroit Lakes, MN) and Nancy (John) Fridh (Rockford, IL); her beloved pet, Lucy; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Kathi's life is being planned for a later date. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

