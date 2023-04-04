Katherine Tranby

Katherine Bertha Tranby (Umland) passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Guardian Angels Care facility in Elk River, MN on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Kathy was born to John and Mildred Umland on January 12, 1940, in Chokio, MN. Kathy attended Chokio High School and graduated in 1958. Shortly after graduation she moved with her family to Deer Creek, MN where she met the love of her life, David Tranby, in 1961. The two were inseparable from then on and on January 13, 1962, they tied the knot. They welcomed their first daughter Marilyn in 1967 followed by Vicki in 1969. Kathy supported, or more so ran the family business for David, Lord knows he needed it! Those who knew Kathy well, know she also found time to keep their home well-vacuumed and tidy - never a thing out of place! Heaven forbid you did move something, you were certain to hear about it.

