Katherine Tranby

Katherine Bertha Tranby (Umland) passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Guardian Angels Care facility in Elk River, MN on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kathy was born to John and Mildred Umland on January 12, 1940, in Chokio, MN. Kathy attended Chokio High School and graduated in 1958. Shortly after graduation she moved with her family to Deer Creek, MN where she met the love of her life, David Tranby, in 1961. The two were inseparable from then on and on January 13, 1962, they tied the knot. They welcomed their first daughter Marilyn in 1967 followed by Vicki in 1969. Kathy supported, or more so ran the family business for David, Lord knows he needed it! Those who knew Kathy well, know she also found time to keep their home well-vacuumed and tidy - never a thing out of place! Heaven forbid you did move something, you were certain to hear about it.
Kathy loved spending time with family and friends, although her grandkids came first. It was always clear that Marilyn and Vicki's childhood rules didn't apply to her four grandkids. Kathy never met a card game, puzzle or slot machine she didn't like. Sharing stories and correcting David's memory were also a favorite daily pastime. To know Kathy was to know that her feisty, loving, and passionate personality shined brighter than all else.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred, sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Clair Weidt.
She is survived by her husband David Tranby; daughters Marilyn Milless and Vicki Mayer (Jason); grandchildren Allie, Megan, Mitchell and Jack; siblings Shirley Kill (Butch), Norma Raatikka (Roni) and John Umland (Julie).
A special thank you to the incredible staff at Guardian Angels Care Center and Triniti Hospice Services who made her final days as comfortable as possible for both her and her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Elk River on Saturday, April 15th from 1 to 5 p.m.
