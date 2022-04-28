Karl "Rusty" Leroy Swanson passed away on November 27, 2021 at his home of natural causes.
Rusty was born to Delyle B. And Muggs P. Nielson Swanson on October 19, 1963 in Zimmerman, Minnesota and was currently living in Wendell, Minnesota. He graduated from Elk River High School class of 1982.
Rusty had many occupations throughout his life, bartending and driving his semi would be his favorites. He currently was working for John Ahner Trucking Co. driving semi.
Rusty was preceded in death by his dad Delyle and his mother Muggs.
He is survived by six sisters Lona (Gene), Donna, Linda, Dorothy (Larry), Cindy (Rick), Connie, many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends all around the country.
We will miss his infectious laugh and fun-loving personality.
Celebration of Life is June 4th at 2 pm at The Zimmerman Civic Building, 25850 Main St., Zimmerman. All are welcome.
