Karen L. Rupprecht

Karen Rupprecht of Nowthen, MN, born on October 9, 1971, died tragically at the young age of 50 on November 12, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. She was surrounded by her loving family as she took her last breath to join those who have gone before her.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; three children, Dustin Rupprecht, Cole Rupprecht (Kaylee Knox), Amanda Rupprecht (Matt); parents, Richard and Barb Bourque; sisters, Elaine Betterman (Travis, Trever, Elizabeth) and Becky Halvorson (Annika, William, Jonathan); father-in-law, Mel Rupprecht; brother-in-law, Lee Rupprecht; and countless others who loved her.
After raising her three amazing kids she was looking forward to spoiling her grandbaby Knox and reveled in being "Glamma." Always willing to help and always the person you called first if you needed anything. Karen was a dedicated wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, godmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. We know Karen touched many lives and will continue to watch over and guide us.
The family invites those she has left behind to share in a Celebration of Life service at 11AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Saint Patrick's Church, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove, with visitation starting at 10AM. Hospitality will follow the burial at Saint John's Lutheran church in Nowthen, MN.
Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
