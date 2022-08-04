Kärin Lynn McCann (Nickerson)

After 22 months of battling Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia, our beautiful daughter Karin passed away on July 30, 2022.

Karin was a loved and respected 5th grade teacher for the Elk River School District in Zimmerman for 25 years. Her life and passion were her family and teaching. Her family wants to express our heartfelt thanks to all her friends and coworkers for their kindness and compassion.

