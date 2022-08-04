Kärin Lynn McCann (Nickerson)

After 22 months of battling Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia, our beautiful daughter Karin passed away on July 30, 2022.
Karin was a loved and respected 5th grade teacher for the Elk River School District in Zimmerman for 25 years. Her life and passion were her family and teaching. Her family wants to express our heartfelt thanks to all her friends and coworkers for their kindness and compassion.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Sylvia McCann, mother-in-law Jean Hansen and father-in-law Robert McCann.
Survived by her husband Brian McCann; parents Bob and Roberta Nickerson; brother Kern Nickerson (Heidi Skoog); daughter Mackenzie McCann and son Dillon (Mary) McCann and granddaughter Vivian McCann.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 13, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 245 Central Ave. So., Milaca, MN 56353. Visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM and lunch following. Karin generously donated her body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.