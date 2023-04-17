Justis Allen Bjergo

Justis, age 26 of Zimmerman, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Zimmerman, MN.
Justis was born on May 10, 1996 in Princeton, MN to father Joel Bjergo and mother Joy Greenlun.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Jack Greenlun; grandmother Jacqueline Greenlun; and cousins Breanna Hoffman and Glen Bye.
Justis is survived by his father Joel (Shelly) Bjergo; mother Joy Greenlun; grandparents Kathleen Hunter, Joe (Kari) Bjergo, Ruby Johnson, and Erv Salo; twin sister Jena (Spencer) Hensley; brothers James Huston and Jacob Huston; step-sisters Carlie (Nathen) Christensen and Kinsey Lage; nieces and nephews Francesca, Kathleen, Joseph, Judd, and Easton; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, dear friends, and his beloved dog Piper.
Visitation held from 4-7PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW and one hour prior to service at church. Funeral services held at 11AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Refuge Church, 25620 Fourth Street W, Zimmerman, MN. Interment following at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Osakis, MN. Arr. by Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, wwwdaresfuneralservices.com.
