Justis Allen Bjergo

Justis, age 26 of Zimmerman, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Zimmerman, MN.

Justis was born on May 10, 1996 in Princeton, MN to father Joel Bjergo and mother Joy Greenlun.

