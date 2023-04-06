Justin Lee Hoheisel

Justin Hoheisel, age 40 of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

He was born to Russell and Catherine (Olesch) Hoheisel on June 25, 1982 in Coon Rapids, MN. Justin graduated from Elk River High School with the class of 2000. He was proud of the work he did as a low voltage technician. On August 25, 2007, Justin Hoheisel and Sara Bednarczyk were united in marriage. They welcomed their daughter, Peyton, in 2009.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.