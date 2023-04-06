Justin Lee Hoheisel

Justin Hoheisel, age 40 of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
He was born to Russell and Catherine (Olesch) Hoheisel on June 25, 1982 in Coon Rapids, MN. Justin graduated from Elk River High School with the class of 2000. He was proud of the work he did as a low voltage technician. On August 25, 2007, Justin Hoheisel and Sara Bednarczyk were united in marriage. They welcomed their daughter, Peyton, in 2009.
Justin enjoyed spending his time golfing, ice fishing, and hunting with his dad. He also enjoyed carving pumpkins and was proud of the intricate detail he gave each carving. He lived for watching his daughter's sporting events and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Justin's willingness to help others, and kind compassion will be deeply missed by all. He was always the first to volunteer to help anyone, no matter the task.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Josie Hoheisel; and maternal grandparents, Robert Olesch and Carol Proper.
Justin is survived by his wife, Sara Hoheisel; daughter, Peyton Hoheisel; parents, Russell and Catherine Hoheisel; brother, Jason Hoheisel and his children: Skyler and Madelynn; parents-in-law, Brad and Misty Dahlvang; sister-in-law, Chelsey (Dale) Vetsch and their daughter: Rhydian (who lovingly referred to Justin as "Crunkle"); brother-in-law, Robert Dahlvang; beloved dog, Finn; and many other family and numerous friends.
A special thank you to AccentCare Hospice, especially to our nurse Sandra and social worker Peggy, for the loving care given to Justin and our family.
Visitation was held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River. A memorial service was held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Central Lutheran Church, Elk River. Burial followed at Orono Cemetery in Elk River.
