June Rosella Fenstra

June Fenstra, age 94 of Elk River, passed away in Elk River, MN on Saturday July 31, 2021. June was born in June of 1927 in South Dakota and grew up on a farm in Sisseton, SD. She married Robert Joe Fenstra on March 26, 1949. They raised six children together. June’s family was extremely important to her and she enjoyed spending the holidays and special events with her family. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school activities. June was very active her whole life in the community. She was one of the founding members and first President of the Albertville Lioness Club, a member of the Crow River Singers, the Silvertones, the Golden Agers and President of the Wright County Seniors Council. She was also very proud to volunteer playing Mrs. Santa Claus for many different organizations. In 1996, she was voted Sherburne County Outstanding Senior Citizen. June was a home maker, an office manager at Western Union, a baker for Riverwood Conference Center, and a great Kemps product sampler at Coborn’s. One of June’s greatest passions, besides her family, was singing and yodeling. She was a great singer and really enjoyed singing “Jesus Boy Child” solo at church every Christmas Eve. In her free time, she did a lot of embroidery and knitting. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert; son-in-law Dale Kowalczyk Sr.; siblings, brother Leslie, sister Evelyn, and brother Merle. June will be greatly missed by many including her children: Julie Kowalczyk, Gay (Dwight) Casper, Craig (Bonnie), Jill (Don) Bigelow, Rodney (Julie), Monte (Angie); 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; adored niece Darcy; sister-in-law Betty; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 15th at Dare’s Funeral Home in Elk River, MN (memory sharing afterwards). Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, August 16th at Elk River United Methodist Church, 1304 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN with visitation at 10 a.m. at church. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212
