Joyce Hazel Olene

Joyce H. (Grams) Olene died October 28, 2020 at the age of 89 years, 363 days. Joyce was born October 30, 1930, on the family farm in Zimmerman, MN (now Grams Regional Park) to Henry and Minnie Grams along with her twin sister Harriett. Joyce graduated from Elk River High School in 1948. Joyce worked at Sears and the Federal Reserve Bank until she married Elliott Olene in 1951. They made their home in Fridley, MN and started a family shortly after. When their only child started school, Joyce followed and worked part time in the cafeteria at Riverwood Elementary. Her coworkers teased her that she was only there for “looks, laughs, and lunch!” Weekends were spent with extended family or fishing trips up north. The family moved to Zimmerman in 1972. Joyce worked at Zimmerman Elementary and Elk River Senior High Schools. She was the Livonia Township treasurer for many years and an election judge. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Crown for most of her life. After Elliott passed away in 1997, Joyce was blessed to find happiness again with Stuart Immer. They were wed in 2001. Stuart loved to travel and they were frequently on the go. Stuart passed away in 2015. Joyce was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends. She loved to have coffee, play cards and visit – your place or hers. She spent her final 1-1/2 years at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. Many thanks for the kind and loving ways the staff cared for her as her health and memory declined. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her spouses, and seven siblings. She is survived by her family with Elliott: daughter Sandra (James) Barthel; granddaughters Courtney (Jerry) Johnson and Rachel (Ryan) Hoey; great-grandchildren Hunter Weigel, Lucas Hoey, Elliot Hoey and Lucy Hoey; sister Helen Benson; brother Merrill (Helen Mae) Grams; sisters-in-law Lucille Grams and JoAnn Grams. She will also be missed by Stuart’s family: children Susan (Owen) deCathelineau, Nancy (Patrick) Saunders, Julie Immer, and Michael (Shannon) Immer; grandchildren, Cole (Becky) deCathelineau, Jessica Immer, Becca Immer, and Breanna Immer; great-grandchild Calvin deCathelineau. Funeral will be Friday, November 13th at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 25909 4th St., Zimmerman, MN. Visitation at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. Covid protocols will be observed – masks required. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.