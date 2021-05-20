Preceded by grandparents, Althea and Myron Anderson, Evelyn Glass, and Duane Pelkie; and uncles Wesley Asplund and Bruce Pelkie. Survived by parents, Al and Jodi Jensen and Dana Pelkie; siblings, Jessica Lee McCovy (J.R.), Ashley Pelkie (James Meyer), Matthew Jensen (Lynn), Allison Jensen, Luke Jensen (Kayla); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Friday, May 28 with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. Interment St. Pius X Cemetery, Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
