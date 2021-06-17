Joseph O’Keefe, age 80, passed away on June 15, 2021. Preceded in death by three brothers, one sister and two brothers-in-law. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Twila (Lebak) O’Keefe; children Joseph (Maria) O’Keefe, Deborah (Sean) Lux, Timothy (Rebecca) O’Keefe and Elizabeth Nelson; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many dear friends. Joe served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Wright County Car Club. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Catholic faith where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Both of his parents, Dennis and Catherine (Broderick) O’Keefe were born and raised in Ireland, therefore making Joe very proud of his Irish heritage. Joe retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. after 39 years of employment as a repairman and installer. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 566-4TH St., Elk River. Inurnment to follow in the church cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Elk River Police Department. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
