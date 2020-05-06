Joseph A. Gutzwiller, 87, of Elk River, MN passed away May 3, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1933 in St. Michael, MN to Joseph and Mary Gutzwiller. He married Joan L. Valerius on October 13, 1956. Together they raised their family in Elk River, MN. Joe worked many years for Kemps in the dairy industry. He started out as a door to door milkman and eventually progressed to a truck driver delivering milk to businesses. Joe loved his family. He was such a kind, sweet man with a gentle spirit. He had a servant’s heart and was a wonderful caretaker for our mother. He was a devout Catholic and volunteered his services at St. Andrew’s Church. He enjoyed the outdoors doing yardwork and taking care of his garden. He also spent time snowmobiling, hunting and fishing with his family. His family meant everything to him. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Gutzwiller; his sister Irene Eicher; brothers Lester, Earl and Jim Gutzwiller and son-in-law Robert Mealhouse. He survived by his wife Joan; his children Carol (Carl) Anderson, Ray (Sue) Gutzwiller, LuAnn (Steve) Smith, Lori (Patrick) Carlson and Jody (Andy) Dardine; grandchildren Brent (Ashley) Mealhouse, Troy (Tiffany) Mealhouse, Jenna (Chad) Weiland, Bryan (Kara) Gutzwiller, Shawn Smith and Derek Smith; great-grandchildren Chloe and Elsie Mealhouse, Ellery, Gemma and Brekk Weiland and Grady Gutzwiller. A private service for immediate family only was held on Wednesday, May 6th at Dare’s Funeral Services. Internment took place following the service at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to Elk River Senior Living and Moments Hospice for their support and care.
