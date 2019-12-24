Jordan Mitchell Bushey, age 32 of Crystal, MN. Preceded in death by grandfather, James Bushey. Survived by mother, Debra; father, Mitchell; grandparents, Agnes Bushey, Allen and Elma Juntunen; also aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial service Saturday, December 28, 2019 11 AM St. John Lutheran Church 13045 Fremont Ave. Zimmerman, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Private interment. Memorial preferred in lieu of flowers. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
