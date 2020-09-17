September 5, 2020, John Holland (76) passed away at his home while his loving wife of 52 years held his hand. Born on a farm in Belgrade, MN to Robert and Luella Holland on March 20, 1944. At the age of 11, the family moved to Willmar, making it their home. John’s first job was pumping gas at Arnies Gas Station. After graduating high school in 1962, John attended Dunwoody; graduating from the Machine Tool course. In 1964, John answered the call, joining the Navy where he served for four years. In 1968, John met and married his love Carol. They moved to Wahpeton, N.D. where they started their family and John taught Machining for two years. Moving back to Minnesota, he and Carol started Metro Mold and Design in 1973. John led MMD for 30 years. He was proud of his accomplishments including 1995 National Mold Builder of the year, his time serving on Dunwoody’s Board of Managers and receiving Dunwoody’s Alumni Award in 2000. John’s number one hobby was Street Rods. He built many over the years, and was most proud of his 37 Imperial; which won Street Rod of the Year in 1992. After retirement, John and Carol moved to Florida where he enjoyed golfing with friends and volunteering in his community. He was mechanically gifted; he could fix anything. John was a man of faith; he was quiet, humble and had a great sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, John. He is survived by his wife Carol; sons, Tim (Rhonda) and Tom (Jean); grandchildren, Jake (Hannah), Jada (Travis) and Taylor; two great-grandsons, Landyn and Liam; sister, Sharon (Dale); aunt, Margie; four cousins and many nieces and nephews. Services have been completed. Memorials in John’s name may be directed to the Word of Peace cemetery fund. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
