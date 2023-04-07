John DeMarco, age 72 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on March 28th, 2023, with his family by his side.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lena; and a brother, Louis. John is survived by his wife Gay; children Gina, Julie, and Michael (Kari); granddaughters, Siena and Luciana; brother, Frank (Joanne) and nieces and nephews.
John was born on May 23, 1950 on Staten Island, New York. John's professional endeavors were diverse from traveling the country as an evangelist in his family's ministry, Singing For Jesus to many years as a successful sales person.
In retirement, John enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, woodworking and camping. As an Air Force Veteran, he was very active in his local VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) chapter and participated in the Honor Guard.
John will be remembered for his unlimited charisma, unique sense of humor and the abundance of love he brought to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He would want us all to take comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus, his Savior in heaven.
Memorial services will be held at Gateway Church (13913 185 Avenue NW, Elk River) on April 22, 2023 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Gateway Church. www.daresfuneralservice.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.