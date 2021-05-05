A celebration of life will take place at a later date for John B. Wardarski, 70, of Big Lake who died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Big Lake with his family at his side. John was born September 4, 1950 in Minneapolis to Steven and Gertrude (Ringwalski) Wardarski. He married Darlene Vik on April 2, 1990 in Anoka. John worked as a machinist, on potato farms and most recently as a small engine mechanic. He was a simple man who liked spending time tinkering on engines. He loved his family and spent time with them playing cards, sitting around bon fires, fishing, deer hunting and doing anything outdoors. He loved watching old western movies (John Wayne was his favorite). He was good at making beef jerky and flipping boat motors. He enjoyed old music from the late 1950’s through the 1970’s. Most of all, he loved his grandkids, he was known to them as the sugar daddy because he was always giving them candy. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Jennifer Johnson and sons, Mike and Andy. He is also survived by his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jeanette, Audrey, Steven and Bob.
