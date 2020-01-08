Johann Jozelic, age 97 of Inver Grove Heights, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Born in Verses, Yugoslavia. Preceded in death by son, John. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Joan; daughter, Suzette Evens (Matt Diltz); son, Steve (Julie); grandchildren, Andy, Edward, Douglas and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Lexi; family friend, Shawn; also our European family and friends. Johann was hard-working and loved spending time at the cabin with family and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Johann Jozelic
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
