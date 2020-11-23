Jodi Thomas Walz, was born December 11, 1969 to the parents of Ronald C. Walz and Karen M. (Schiemann) Walz at St. Cloud Hospital, died peacefully at home on November 20, 2020. Jodi was active in the Elk River High School Band where he earned the John Phillip Sousa Award. Jodi enjoyed wrestling in high school and often practiced his skills with his longtime friends Joel and Arlo, as well as his sister. Jodi upon graduation from Elk River High School, enlisted in the United States Army Band where he performed for many, including the President George HW Bush. Jodi completed his basic training at Ft. Dix, New Jersey and went on to train for his lifelong military music career at Norfolk, VA. Jodi was stationed many places throughout the years, Norfolk VA., Ansbach 1st Armored Division Band, Germany, Ft. Meade 1st AG Band, Maryland, Ft. Wainwright 9th Army Band in Fairbanks, Alaska, Ft. Huachuca 36th Army Band in Sierra Vista, AZ with his final stop being Ft. Snelling 451st Army Band, MN with the Army Band Reserve. When stationed in Ansbach, Germany he met Gena Gear, married and had two wonderful sons, Ryan and Tyler. Jodi served in Desert Storm, not only playing but fighting behind enemy lines serving his country proud. Jodi retired from active duty when stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and returned home to Zimmerman, MN. where he enlisted in the Army Band Reserve, playing with the 451st Army Band until his retirement July 2019. Jodi was a lifetime member of the VFW, he was part of the Honor Guard, playing taps at funerals and on Memorial Day, Veterans Day. Jodi shared his love of music to everyone over the years. Jodi enjoyed working for Holiday as a store manager, opening new store locations around the twin cities or helping other stores out when needed. Jodi enjoyed snowmobiling with his boys, friends and family. He enjoyed golfing with his Dad every summer, going out as many times as they could each year. Jodi is preceded in death by; his grandparents; Leander Schiemann, Dolores Schiemann, Norbert Walz, Ione Walz, Aunt Pat Baird. He is survived by; his boys- Ryan and Tyler, parents Ron and Karen Walz, sister Tara (Bob) Johnson, niece Zoey and nephews Wes and Nate and Mother of their children~ Gena Gear. Memorial Services were held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
