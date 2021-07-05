Joanne A. Gordon

Joanne Gordon, aged 85 of Otsego, passed away on July 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Mark Gordon. Joanne is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe; children Fred (Debbie), Ron (LuAnn), Judy (Jack), Scott (Annette) and Karen (John); grandchildren Angi, Chad, Lacey, Jennie, Patrick, Michael, Jake, Abby, John, Melissa, Mathew and Jackson; and 7 great-grandchildren. Joanne was fond of her kitties, flowers and birds. She also was a talented artist and cake decorator. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation 1 hour prior to service at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St NW, Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the YMCA of Elk River. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home. 763-441-1212. (daresfuneralservice.com)
