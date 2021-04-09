JoAnn "Joie or JoJo" J. Meyer

JoAnn J. Meyer, age 87, passed away from heart failure on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN. She was born in Foxhome, MN on November 12, 1933 to Lawrence “Rudy” and Elizabeth “Bess” (Lipovsky) Albertson. She cherished childhood memories and time spent with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. It was down a dirt road where she met the love of her life, Wilbur Meyer. They were married on April 4, 1962 and became the parents of five children that they raised on their 40-acre farm in Ham Lake, MN. JoAnn worked as a cook at Unity Hospital and held other service-type jobs. She had a strong work ethic and selflessly gave of her time and resources. She is survived by her children, Sandra Meyer, Ann (David) Julik, Wilbur Henry, Jr. “Butch” (Lisa) Meyer, Todd Meyer, Greg Meyer; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, all whom brought joy to her life. She is also survived by sister, Twyla (Harold, predeceased) Ler; brother, Gary Albertson (Sue Jenson); sisters-in-law, Betsy (Richard, predeceased) Albertson, Jackie Albertson and many friends and relatives. Preceded in death by her husband Wilbur in 1984, her parents, and siblings Connie (Mike) Seibold, Maxine (Bill) Miller, Loren (Pat) Albertson and Richard Albertson. True to her generous spirit, JoAnn donated her body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24th at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 10 a.m. at Nowthen Alliance Church, 19653 Nowthen Blvd NW, Nowthen, MN. A luncheon will follow the service. A burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
