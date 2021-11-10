JoAnn A. (Coulson) Keech, age 79 of Otsego, passed peacefully at home in her sleep of natural causes on Nov. 2, 2021.
Born 1942 in Jeffers. Graduated Echo High School. Retired 2007 from ConAgra. "I love people, I am not afraid to let them know they are special in God's eyes, and I feel blessed to know them."
Preceded by parents Archie L. and Della (Jensen) Coulson; siblings Bob, Duke, Jack, Darlene and our father Clyde.
Survived by children Jeannine (Mark) Guck, Janelle (Jim) Davis of Alabama, Jennifer Woodhouse, Jason (Tracy) Keech and Jolene Fenn; grandchildren Steven, Stephanie, Althea, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Kayden, Connor, Madelyn (Tyler), Taryn and Toby; great-grandchildren Mathis, Lena; siblings Lonnie of Elno, IA, Jim of Illinois, Connie Sutherland.
Service Nov. 20th, 10 am with luncheon at Free Grace United Church, 12864 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman, MN 55398 where son Jason serves as pastor.
Full obituary can be viewed at www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.