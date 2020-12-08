Joann Charmaine Anderson (Suurmeyer), age 91, from Monticello, MN, formerly from Britton, SD, passed from this world on November 24, 2020. The daughter of Wesley Suurmeyer and Ann Suurmeyer (Rahdemacher) of Britton, SD, Joann is now in heaven with her loving husband of 43 years Albin B. Anderson. Joann is survived by their four sons and spouses, Boyd and Paula of Chewelah, WA, Bruce and Cindy of St. Cloud, MN, Brent and Lynn Anderson of Monticello, MN and Barry and Sharon Anderson of Big Lake, MN. Joann was blessed with six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

