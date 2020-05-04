Joan R. Barthel

Joan R. Barthel (Hawk), age 86 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; sons, Mark and Tim; parents, Raymond and Elvina; siblings, Raymond II, Bill, Pat, Jean. Survived by sons, Jerry (Jill), Rick and Craig; grandchildren, Tina and Angie; great-grandchildren, Theryn, Jake, Carsen and Megan; brothers, David, John and Joe; sister, Jane and many nieces and nephews. Employed at Bacon Drug in Excelsior, MN for many years. Private interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

