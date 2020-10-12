Joan Nord Campbell

Joan Campbell, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan was born in Elk River on October 3, 1929. She attended school in Elk River and graduated from Central High School. Following high-school she attended St. Cloud State Teachers College and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught elementary school for 4 years in Glenwood, MN. She loved teaching her students as it gave her the opportunity to incorporate her creative and artistic abilities to teach her children. During her college years and following she developed a romance with her husband of 66 years (Bill). While Bill was serving in the Navy he proposed marriage to Joan and they were married shortly thereafter in 1953 in Bremerton, WA. Joan had many lifelong friendships including her high school classmates who continued to hold annual trips and reunions together. She also remained in close contact with her college girlfriends “The Clouds”. Joan was a very involved mother as a cub scout den mother, actively helping her boys achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and attending every sporting event that her sons participated in. Joan was a talented painter, loving her art classes and creating art. She also loved to travel and her church community. There was also a competitive side to Joan as recently evidenced by the annual pepper and sunflower plant growing contests she orchestrated with her great-grandchildren. In these “contests” everyone was a winner. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Bill Campbell, brother Jim Nord. She is survived by her two boys Scott (Marlene) and John Campbell, brother Ron Nord, grandchildren Jeff (Laura) Campbell, Brittany (Matt) Alrich and Christine (Robert) Sterling and her six great-grandchildren Carly, Jake, Cam, Cruz, Audrey and Layla. Joan will be missed by many. Funeral services are being arranged by Dares Funeral Services with dates being announced later. Memorials should be sent to Guardian Angels Riverview Landing and to Elk River Lutheran Church. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.