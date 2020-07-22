Joan L. Gutzwiller, 85, of Elk River, MN passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1935 in Albertville, MN to Ferdinand and Laura Valerius. She married Joseph A. Gutzwiller on October 13, 1956 and raised five children in Elk River. Joan worked many years for Clover Leaf Creamery as a part-time Bookkeeper. Joan loved her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan was a devout Catholic and volunteered her services at St Andrew’s Church and was involved in the Christian Mother’s Group. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, flowers and card parties. Her family meant everything to her and she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Ferdinand and Laura Valerius; her brothers, Roy, Kenneth, Dickie and Dennis Valerius; her sisters, Betty Durant and Anna Mae Printz and son-in-law, Robert Mealhouse. She is survived by her children, Carol (Carl) Anderson, Ray (Sue) Gutzwiller, LuAnn (Steve) Smith, Lori (Patrick) Carlson, and Jody (Andy) Dardine; grandchildren, Brent (Ashley) Mealhouse, Troy (Tiffany) Mealhouse, Jenna (Chad) Weiland, Bryan (Kara) Gutzwiller, Shawn Smith and Derek Smith; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Elsie Mealhouse, Ellery, Gemma and Brekk Weiland and Grady Gutzwiller. A private service for Immediate Family only will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery. A special thank you to the Elk River Senior Living and Moments Hospice for their care and support. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.