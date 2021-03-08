Jesse David Gendreau

Jesse Gendreau, age 34, of Hugo passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2021. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerard Gendreau, David Wolfe and Carole Becker. Survived by his parents, Tim and Lisa Gendreau; brothers, Christopher Gendreau and Andrew Gendreau; grandma, Joan Gendreau; step-grandpa, Gene (Linda) Becker; niece, Kaylie Gendreau; uncles and aunts, Michael (Linda) Gendreau, Randy (Merry) Gendreau, Mike (Lee) Wolfe, Denise (Dwayne) Tollefson and Deanna (Mark) Boyum; Jesse is also survived by cousins. Jesse’s greatest passion in life was anything with wheels; he enjoyed the end result of doing auto body repair with his dad. Jesse also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Central Lutheran Church (1103 School Street, Elk River, MN); there will be NO visitation on Saturday. Seating will begin at 9:30 a.m. Jesse’s service will be live streamed on the Gearhart-Anoka Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Gearhart-Anoka Funeral Home (552 East River Road, Anoka, MN). Social Distancing and masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral service. Memorials requested to family. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
