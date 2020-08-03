Our Life Coach, Jerry Lester Schroeder, age 80, departed very peacefully from his home in Elk River, on July 23, 2020, of natural causes. Jerry was born on June 24, 1940, in Pine City. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Central in 1958, just after losing his father, Lester to cancer. He attended both the U of M and SCSU, earning his Master’s Degree from the latter. He taught Wildlife Biology and Chemistry at the Elk River High School for 31 years and also taught science in New Leipzig, ND, for 5 years prior to coming to Elk River in 1969. Jerry was the Elk River High School Assistant Hockey Coach for many years and also served as the Knowledge Bowl Advisor. He was an avid historian, scientist, sportsman, an enthusiastic fan of Elk River Hockey, golf, hunting and fishing and the great outdoors. Most importantly, he loved and understood his family and people of all walks of life and temperaments, which made him an extraordinary Teacher, Life Coach and Advisor. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Marilyn; daughter Jennifer (David) Milless; son Mark (Sherry) Schroeder; grandchildren: Ryan and Hayley Milless, Elise and Sydney Schroeder; great-grandchildren: Brooklynn Lorman and Jace Milless; and many other friends and relatives. His presence will forever be missed. A private service will be held. Jerry’s final resting place is: Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, Burnsville, MN. Memorials are preferred in support of an Elk River High School scholarship fund/or donor’s choice. Scholarship memorial funds may be sent to: P.O. Box 848, Elk River, MN 55330.
